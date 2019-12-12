Bognor children bring Christmas cheer to railway station

Schoolchildren kicked off Christmas at Bognor Regis railway station with their renditions of popular festive tunes.

Year five and six pupils from Southway Primary School were joined by parents and staff as they serenaded Southern rail users at the station on Monday morning.

Southway Primary School pupils singing loud for all to hear at Bognor Regis railway station

Bognor Regis station manager Tessa Moss said: “We were delighted to host children from Southway Primary School, who created a wonderfully festive atmosphere with their singing.”

The school’s vice-principal Alex Blackman said: “It was a pleasure to sing at the station. The staff were very welcoming and it was lovely to be able to collect around the Christmas tree to share our carol singing.

“The children were really proud to be invited and very much enjoyed seeing the staff in the ticket office dancing along to their singing.”

Southway Primary School is one of Bognor Regis station’s partners and its activities at the station are facilitated by Rowena Tyler, who is the Sussex Community Rail Partnership Line officer for the Arun Valley Line.

Rowena said: “Everyone commented on how talented the singers were, and by the time they gave a jazzy rendition of White Christmas, toes were tapping and people were dancing all around the bookings hall.”

The station’s Christmas tree was installed and decorated by the Aldingbourne Trust, which supports people with learning disabilities or autism to live independent lives.

