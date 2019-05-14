Bognor headteacher will run 10k to fund breakfast service for the homeless

A headteacher from Bognor is hoping to keep a weekly breakfast service for homeless people running by taking part in a 10k race this weekend.

Peter Edgington, who has been headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic Primary in Glamis Street for three years, said 20 people turn up for a free hot meal every Sunday morning at Our Lady of the Sorrows church in Clarence Road.

The popular service has been going for a year and a half, and Mr Edgington said: “More and more people have come along since it started.”

The breakfasts began after the church discovered that, while homeless people were able to get a meal every other morning of the week, there was no provision on Sundays.

Mr Edgington said: “As anyone who lives in Bognor knows, homelessness is increasing.

“There are lots of people sleeping rough in the town, as well as in the hostels.”

Mr Edgington has already raised £500 towards keeping the service going and said people been ‘really generous’.

The event in Bognor this weekend will be the first 10k he has ever run, as he said: “I wanted to do something outside of my comfort zone.”

While waking up at 5am twice a week to go for a run may not have been easy, he said: “It’s just beautiful running along the seafront, it’s so calm and clear.”

To support the cause, visit Mr Edgington’s fundraising page here.

Read more about the Bognor 10k on Sunday here.

SEE MORE: Large police response as man injures groin in Littlehampton alley

Works to start on new flat development in Bognor Regis