Bognor man speaks out after his dream car is torched

A Bognor man has said he is 'gutted' after his dream car was torched yesterday morning (Thursday October 31).

Police have appealed for witnesses after six cars were damaged in a spate of suspected arson attacks in the area.

One of the people affected was 23-year-old Harry Howard, a young entrepreneur, lost his Nissan Silvia S15 to the blaze.

He said he had the car imported from Japan three years ago when it cost him £10,000. Burning with the car was £2,000 worth of tools Harry was using to start up his own business.

"It stops me from doing any work outside my normal job and grow my business," he said, "Now I've got to buy it all back and I have got to hold off of any more work because some chap has been going round setting the cars on fire.

"I'm yet to hear anything else.

"I'm gutted — not only is it an expensive car, it's my dream car. It's going to take me month if not a year or more.

"I just hope they find out who has done it."

Sussex Police are working to find those responsible and have issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Find out more here: Six vehicles damaged in suspected arson attacks in Bognor