Bognor mental health advocate crawls 1.2 miles dressed as a tortoise

A mental health awareness advocate from Bognor Regis has raised £900 for charity by crawling 1.2 miles in a tortoise costume.

To ‘represent the battle that people with mental health endure’, Joee Nash successfully travelled on his hands and knees from Arun Leisure Centre, in Felpham Way, to TAO bar in Bognor High Street on Saturday (June 8). Read more here

Joee Nash successfully travelled on his hands and knees with his son from Arun Leisure Centre, in Felpham Way, to TAO bar in Bognor High Street

He said: "The crawl was a success! It took 1 hour 19 minutes and 53 seconds and I ended up with some really sore blisters on my knees.

"It was a struggle from quite early on as the knee pads kept slipping down and the weight of my son began to takes it toll. I got him to jump off for the majority and he jumped on at the end for the last 100 foot or so which was the original plan.

"It was tough but I had a goal and I was going to get to it. I had to psych myself up at times and remind myself why I'm doing it and eventually I got to the finish line."

Speaking to the Observer before the event, Joee, founder of Facebook mental health support page ‘Guardian Angel’, said: "The crawl is supposed to represent the battle that people with mental health endure. It shows the struggle of crawling through hell.

“It’s a good way of showing that, rather than running or jogging. You’re on your hands and knees, at your worst point and just crawling through to get to the end.”

Joee has today reached his £900 fundraising target, with the money going to be split between the Capital Project Trust, Bognor Regis Men’s Shed and The Mental Health Foundation.

"The donations have gone amazingly so it's been a real success," he said.

You can donate to Joee’s fundraiser here.