Bognor MP attends regeneration board meeting

Raof Daud, chair of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board, which has worked in the community since 2007, said: "We were delighted to be able to update Nick and our members on the board's 2021 activity, the strength and impact of our unique public/private partnership in delivering positive change and to thank him personally for his support of Arun District Council’s application to the Levelling Up Fund which will secure significant improvements at the Regis Centre, a key town centre site.

"Nick has always been an active friend to Bognor Regis and we look forward to his continuing support and involvement in making further progress.”

Alongside Mr Gibb, the meeting was all-attended by representatives from all over town, including the Bognor BID, the Town Council, Butlin's,, Covers, West Sussex County Council, Landlink Estates and more. Board member Rebecca Smith said: "the strength of the Board lies in its diverse membership and consequently, our ability to bring together different stakeholders and partners to both examine the opportunities and challenges for Bognor Regis at strategic and practical levels and to promote solution-driven thinking informed by our consistent criteria of key regeneration principles and the Bognor Regis values.”

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb at The Track