Bognor nine year old braves the barber’s chop in effort to raise money for Little Princess Trust

“Jessica has had a bit of a rough time at school lately- she’s not really been as happy as she normally is, with all the lockdowns and everything. So we thought it would boost her confidence and her mood to do something good for someone else,” said Jessica’s mum Laura.

Once she’s had the trim, Jessica will donate her hair to the cancer support charity, which will use it to make wigs for children who have lost their hair to a terminal illness.

She will also donate whatever money she raises via her online fundraiser.

Jessica Mortimer, aged 9, will be having her hair cut for to raise money for the little princess trust

Despite only starting the fundraiser yesterday (July 1), Jessica has already raised nearly £200 with here bravery, a statistic which surprised Laura, who said she had originally only planned to raise half that much.

“£10 is a lot of money to her, so telling her there was already over £100 was a big deal. She was like ‘oh my goodness!’.

“But I didn’t quite explain it to her properly and she thought she’d get the money, and I had to say ‘it’s not for you, it’s for the charity when you have your haircut,’ but she thought it was really good either way.”

Jessica might have missed out on a £200 payday, but she’s looking forward to the trim anyway: “She’s super-excited for it,” her mum said. “She’s been wanting to have her hair cut for ages and she’s even tying it up and folding it over, saying ‘this is what I’ll look like when I have short hair.’”