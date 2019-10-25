Bognor pub to be turned into flats

A former Bognor Regis pub is set to be turned into flats following the approval of a planning application this week.

The application (BR/82/19/PL) was permitted by Arun District Council on Tuesday (October 22) and will see the former Prince of Wales pub turn into a set of four one-bed flats and two two-bed flats.

Approval is tied to a section 106 agreement which states that £4,355 is contributed towards the provision of 'accessible natural open green spaces' in the Pagham area.

Some residents were unhappy with the plans with one describing them as 'extremely' worrying.

One commented: "As a resident of Highfield Road I am extremely worried at the apparent lack of provision concerning parking for these proposed new flats — parking can often be difficult already, six new flats will potentially bring at least six (but probably) vehicles into our road — where are we supposed to park?"

