Bognor RAFA club to open its doors to public for the first time since 2019

The refurbishment, paid for by a £145,000 grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund, has seen the club benefit from a variety of improvements- from a complete rewiring of the electrical system to fresh air conditioning in all the function rooms.

Alongside all that, a fully integrated IT entertainment and information system has been installed, donated by Baldwin HiFi in Yapton and solar panels and newly-installed double glazed windows have been added to the building, making RAFA club 381 more comfortable, more energy efficient and kinder to the environment.

To celebrate the improvements, the RAFA Club has announced an open weekend, allowing members of the public to make the most of its facilities on June 26 and 27. A spokesperson said that, despite being unable to host the planned official opening and Armed Forces Day services, members are still eager to give the community the chance to experience to the newly refurbished club.

The quilt commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Bognor Regis RAFA Branch

The open days will also say the unveiling of a quilt (pictured) knitted by the ladies of the club’s sewing group.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Bognor Regis RAFA branch on October 15 2020, it was produced last year but the Covid crisis has prevented it’s unveiling to the public.

Following the open days, when the quilt has been revealed to the public, it will take ‘prime position’ on the stairwell, giving members and visitors an uninterrupted view of it.