Bognor Regis boy with leukaemia helps raise £281 for cancer charity
A nine-year-old boy with leukaemia helped raise nearly £300 last week by collecting for a tombola which took place in Morrisons, in Bognor Regis.
Jesse Hansford, who was only six when he was diagnosed with the condition, particularly enjoyed going out, engaging with the community and making a difference, his mum Nina said.
“People were putting more money in Jesse’s bucket than any other bucket, which he loved,” she explained.
“He’s such a good little boy, he’s so brave.”
The £281 raised will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, an organisation which has helped Jesse in the past and provides bespoke for support terminally ill young people and their families all over the country.
“He was loving it, bless him,” added Vicky Adams, community champion at Morrisons Bognor Regis.
“Normally with the tombola we raise £150, maybe £180, but£281 in four hours was brilliant.”
Held in honour of Child cancer awareness month, the tombola featured prizes such as a golden vodka bottle and was designed to raise awareness of the plight of children with cancer all over the country.“Everyone was loving Jesse, bless him,” Ms Adams said. “He was very polite and very talkative with people. I think people liked seeing where the money was going, even if it wasn’t going directly to Jesse, this was a charity that had helped him, and he was there in his T-shirt volunteering for them.”