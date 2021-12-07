Bognor Regis ice rink temporarily closed due to high winds

The ice rink owners made the announcement on Facebook earlier today following a weather forecast for high winds on the South coast.

"Due to the forecast of high winds ice skating on the prom will be closed," the Facebook status said.

Owners added that they are hoping to review the decision at 3.30 this afternoon, with the hope of reopening for the 4.30 pm session.

The Bognor Regis ice rink is temporarily closed today. Picture: Steve Robards

"We are so sorry for any inconvenience caused, but safety first," they said.