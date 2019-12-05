Bognor Regis lifeguards receive thousands from Tesco

Life-saving support for hundreds of water-lovers has had a significant boost after Bognor Regis lifeguards received £4,000 donated from Tesco.

Bognor Regis’s fundraising branch of the RNLI received the funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, enabling them to maintain the lifeguard service.

Ben Black, fundraising manager, said: “We’re very grateful to Tesco for this money. We rely on donations so we can continue saving lives at sea 365 days a year. Our lifeguards are fit, strong, and highly trained in rescue and first aid. They can swim 200 metres in under 3.5 minutes and run 200 metres on the sand in less than 40 seconds. They monitor sea conditions and set up the appropriate flags, watch the people on the beach, and offer safety advice on the beach and in classrooms through our education programmes. Our lifeguards are often the first on the scene when something goes wrong at Bognor Regis Beach. Donations such as this and support from the generous public can ensure we continue educating people and, ultimately, saving lives.”

Bognor Regis Lifeguards is one of three community organisations and charities in the area to benefit from the Bags of Help coastal funding. Sussex Wildlife Trust received £2,000, while Felpham Sailing Club was given £1,000.

Bags of Help sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. In 42 seaside towns during May and June, customers voted for coastal projects nominated by groups working around the coasts of Britain to receive funding.

Tom Nicholson, Tesco’s communications manager for the South East, said: “We are very proud of the impact Bags of Help has had in communities across Britain. The funding scheme responds to the needs of local communities, which is why in Bognor Regis we listened to colleagues and customers and decided to dedicate a round to groups and charities improving and preserving our wonderful coastlines.”

Bags of Help has provided more than £80million to more than 27,000 community projects across the UK.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, said: “We’re pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to groups enjoying, protecting and improving Britain’s coastlines.”

Further information is available at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp