Bognor Regis man jailed after grudge attack

Devon Locke Locke, 26, of Virginia Gardens, Felpham, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment after being found guilty of committing grievous bodily harm by majority verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, November 11, police said.

Mr Locke was jailed for an incident which took place on the evening of Friday, November 13, 2019.

The victim, now 52, was approached by Mr Locke, a builder, while walking home along Flansham Road, police said. The two knew each other from some years back.

Devon Locke has been jailed for three years for grievous bodily harm. Photo: Sussex Police SUS-211117-131515001

Mr Locke then assaulted his victim, accusing the man of not apologising to his sister over an alleged prank that went wrong in 2013.

He then continued to assault him before the victim continued on his way home.

Before the victim’s safe return, Locke assaulted him again, causing him to fall to the floor.

Hospital x-rays later revealed the victim suffered a number of serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, police said.

The injuries were so severe the victim needed surgery to re-align his jaw and have a titanium plate fitted, which he will have for the rest of his life.

Police said Mr Locke, who was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after, denied committing grievous bodily harm, but was found guilty following the trial.

Alongside his immediate prison sentence, he has also been given a five-year restraining order in relation to his victim.