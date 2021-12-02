Bognor Regis man’s 24 hour sleep out to help the homeless

Musician Joseph Nash will be spending 24 hours on the streets this month in an effort to raise money for the Bognor Regis foodbank and homelessness charity Stonepillow.

Taking place on December 11, this isn’t the first time the Bognor Regis resident has slept rough for a good cause. He completed a similar challenge back in 2019 and says the experience should make this year’s sleep-out a little bit easier.

“I imagine it will be equally as bad (as last time,)” he said. “But having done it before sort of means I know what I’m in for now. I know what I’ve got to take with me and I know what I need to do,” he said.

Musician Joseph Nash

Not that he’s going to take much. With nothing more than some bedding to keep him warm and a mobile phone to stay safe, Mr Nash wants to keep the challenge as minimalist as possible, explaining that it’s all about embracing the discomfort.

“I’ve not been homeless before, but I’ve wandered the streets when I was young and reckless. Even as an adult, I’ve been in situations that are uncomfortable. So I know I can do it and I’m focused.

“I know that, unlike people that are actually stuck on the streets, I’ve got the luxury of knowing I get to go home the next day. “

Mr Nash hopes to raise £500 with the challenge, which will be split between the Bognor Regis foodbank and Stonepillow.

A dedicated fundraiser, Mr Nash has completed a number of challenges for a variety of charities across town.

Mr Nash has completed swimming challenges, raised money for the Little Princess Trust, and, using his Facebook page Guardian Angel, advocated for mental health awareness.

Mr Nash says helping others is his way of helping himself, that this challenge is about more than raising awareness of homelessness. It’s also about putting himself back on track after a difficult year.

“This year has been a test. So now I’m trying to take strides to rebuild myself and get back to where I was and do what I love.”