Bognor Regis named in ten best UK seaside towns

A new study has revealed Bognor Regis to be among the UK’s ten best seaside towns for families.

Researchers from dayoutwiththekids.co.uk used a ‘variety of factors’, including number of beaches, average temperature, family friendliness, cost of an ice cream and number of Instagram hashtags to score Britain’s best loved coastal resorts — with Bognor claiming tenth place.

As the only West Sussex town to secure a spot in the top ten, and Gold Seaside Town status, Bognor was only topped by Bournemouth, Brighton, Torquay, Weymouth, Blackpool, St Ives, Newquay, Paignton and Whitby.

According to the study, Bognor also had the third highest number of family-friendly attractions, coming up just below Brighton and Southend-on-Sea.

Lisa O’Keeffe, senior brand & content manager at dayoutwiththekids.co.uk, said: “Going to the seaside is a staple part of British childhood, and as the research shows, it’s still a firm favourite for families. UK seaside resorts have benefitted hugely from the rise in staycations in recent years, and as the trend continues to grow, it’s really exciting to see all the towns on this list really embracing family visitors and improving their offer.

“Bognor Regis retains the charm of an old-fashioned seaside resort whilst still proving to be hugely popular with modern families, so we’re thrilled to award it gold status for 2019.”

Victoria Hilditch from Love Bognor Regis, said it was ‘delighted to hear’ that Bognor Regis has been recognised as one of the best towns for families.

She added: “Not only is Bognor Regis home to the brand new Butlin’s £40million pound pool but there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained from the gorgeous Hotham Park to award winning ice cream parlours, fun mini-golf courses and much more.

“Bognor Regis really is a gem on the South Coast with all the charm of an old-fashioned seaside resort.”

A survey of over 2,000 families also revealed the ‘key elements making up the ideal seaside holiday’.

Beaches were revealed to be most important with 85 percent of the nation saying clean, sandy beaches are key to an ideal UK beach holiday. See the full findings here and click here to see the full top 50 seaside towns.