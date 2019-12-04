Bognor Regis neighbours celebrate postcode lottery win

Four neighbours in Bognor Regis have won a cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Grafton Avenue neighbours scooped £1,000 each after PO22 6AR was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

Danyl Johnson, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “This is such a brilliant surprise for our winners, and it couldn’t come at a better time of year.

“I hope this prize helps with the Christmas shopping!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children, which has received more than £7.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds and helps them stay healthy, safe and in education.

The charity works in over 100 countries, including the UK, to protect children from disease and hunger while giving them the best care possible.

