Bognor Regis park to host scary maze for Halloween event

A park in Bognor Regis is encouraging residents to don their scariest costumes for a special Halloween event.

Hotham Park is set to host a scary maze, built by Fear X – a local company which has won international awards for its mazes.

There will be prizes for the best fancy dress and live music throughout the day at the event, which takes place on Saturday (November 2).

Artists of all abilities will be able to turn up to the Rox Arts drop-in tent with their paints or sketch pads to have a go at painting a real ‘life model’ in Steam Punk attire.

The event runs from 1pm until 7pm. There will also be children’s entertainment plus a bar and refreshments.

Volunteers are being sought for to help out with the event and for acting in the maze.

To get involved, contact: volunteer@roxorganisation.com

SEE MORE: Fears Bognor Regis anti-social behaviour could be pushed out into parishes

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Bognor Regis fires

No trains between Chichester and Barnham today