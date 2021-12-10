Bognor Regis pub donates £500 to Grandads Front Room

The Unicorn Club, in High Street, Bognor Regis, donated £500 to community interest company Grandads Front Room.

While £80 of the £500 total came from collections from the club's football scratch card competition, the rest came from its own coffers, a fact which left Grandads Front Room owner Danny Dawes especially grateful.

"Our really bad trading period is the end of October, because people are getting ready for Christmas, until the end of February, because people use January to pay off what they bought over Christmas. So we're effectively done. People aren't thinking 'where can I get a second hand chest of draws?

The Unicorn Club donated £500 to Grandads Front Room

"But that kind of time- especially now fuel prices are going up- is the time of year that families need the most help. So it's a two-pronged problem. Our biggest draw comes during the winter months, but that's also the worst time for us when it comes to trade.

The community interest company provides white goods, assistance and support to families in need throughout Bognor Regis, services for which they earned a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery last week.

Those might be big numbers but this local donation is no less significant to Grandad's all-volunteer staff.

"This will be going straight to our community Santa event. Last year, we gave out treats to just over 900 kids, and this year we'll be able to do that again."