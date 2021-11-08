Bognor Regis pub lauded for quality of its loos

The Hatters Inn, a Wetherspoons in Bognor Regis, won a Platinum award at this year's The Loo of the Year Awards ceremony.

The awards are aimed at improving toilet provision across the UK, highlighting and improving the standards of publicly accessible loos across the country.

Participating toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all. To make their judgements, real-life toilet inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of loos up and down the UK.

The Hatter's Inn

Toilets are scored against a number of criteria, including décor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing, hand drying and 'overall management.'

Charlotte Blanchard, manager of The Hatter's Inn, said "we are delighted with the award."

"Staff ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."