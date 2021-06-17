Bognor Regis pub releases English breakfast aftershave just in time for father’s day
A fragrance inspired by the smoky bacon and sizzling sausages of the Full English has been released by a Bognor pub-just in time for Father’s day.
Dubbed ‘Eau De Breakfast’ the quirky fathers day gift was launched by The Martlets Hungry Horse on Aldwick Road to complement it’s new breakfast menu.
Combining the distinct scent of bacon and sausages with undertones of fresh toast, a spokesperson said the aroma is designed to ‘evoke the feelings of contentment and pleasure experienced when tucking into a hearty English breakfast’.
Punters eager to try the eggscelent new fragrance will have to act fast, because the 50ml bottles are only available in limited numbers from the hungry horse website.
The breakfast menu itself is almost as unusual as the fragrance. Alongside British breakfast staples like bacon baps, sausage sarnies and the Full English, it also features unusual entries like the ‘brekkie kebab’, ‘breakfast in bread’ and the ‘sausagness monster’.
Whatever your choice of dish, business unit direcotr at Hungry Horse Rob Calderbank said the beany bottle of smelly is a great way to celebrate the most important meal of the day: “Everyone loves the smell of sizzling bacon in the morning, so what better way to celebrate your favourite meal than with a new fragrance that lets you smell like breakfast all day long!”