Bognor Regis pub releases English breakfast aftershave just in time for father’s day

Dubbed ‘Eau De Breakfast’ the quirky fathers day gift was launched by The Martlets Hungry Horse on Aldwick Road to complement it’s new breakfast menu.

Combining the distinct scent of bacon and sausages with undertones of fresh toast, a spokesperson said the aroma is designed to ‘evoke the feelings of contentment and pleasure experienced when tucking into a hearty English breakfast’.

Punters eager to try the eggscelent new fragrance will have to act fast, because the 50ml bottles are only available in limited numbers from the hungry horse website.

WPR/Hungry Horse - To celebrate the launch of the new breakfast menu, Hungry Horse has created the worldâ€TMs first full English breakfast scented fragrance. 26 May 2021.

The breakfast menu itself is almost as unusual as the fragrance. Alongside British breakfast staples like bacon baps, sausage sarnies and the Full English, it also features unusual entries like the ‘brekkie kebab’, ‘breakfast in bread’ and the ‘sausagness monster’.