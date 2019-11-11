Giant poppies marked the way for the parad

Bognor Regis Remembrance Sunday 2019: In Pictures.

Poppies like the one pictured paved the way for this year’s contingent, which gathered at 10.30am on a bright, brisk Sunday morning to remember those lost in the name of queen and country.

The day saw charities, organisations, youth groups and businesses come together outside the town hall for a two minute’s silence and an afternoon of hymns, prayers and remembrance. Here are all our best photos from the day.

SUS-191111-102723001
John Haynes, poppy appeal organiser and veteran, collecting poppies before the parade
Veterans also took part in the parade
The Sea Cadets of the TS Eliot Rose march away from the memorial
