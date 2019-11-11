Bognor Regis Remembrance Sunday 2019: In Pictures.

The day saw charities, organisations, youth groups and businesses come together outside the town hall for a two minute’s silence and an afternoon of hymns, prayers and remembrance. Here are all our best photos from the day.
Poppies like the one pictured paved the way for this year’s contingent, which gathered at 10.30am on a bright, brisk Sunday morning to remember those lost in the name of queen and country.
