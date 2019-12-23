Bognor Regis Tesco flood - Supermarket reassures customers after car park is left under water

A Bognor Regis supermarket has apologised to shoppers after its car park was left under water due to severe flooding.

Following days of heavy rain fall across the county, Aldingbourne Rife burst its banks over the weekend, leaving the Tesco car park knee deep in water.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Bognor Regis Superstore is open and our colleagues are working hard and serving customers as normal.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent severe weather, the store car park is flooded and we are unable to open the car park to customers. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this causes.”

The store’s car park is on a flood plain and is designed to flood in cases of severe weather so that nearby residential properties are protected.

Residents Cathy and Mike Porter said they decided to do their shopping at the supermarket this morning despite the inconvenience, adding: “It’s been lovely.”

Another shopper, who asked not to be named, said: “Parking has been a bit of a nightmare but it’s been really nice and quiet.”

