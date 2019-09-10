Bognor residents petition for changes to 'congested and dangerous' junction

A petition urging for changes to ‘the congested and dangerous’ Comet Corner junction has received more than 200 signatures.

Supported by Jacky Pendleton, Arun district and Middleton-on-Sea parish councillor, the Elmer Sands Residents group have formed a plan to urge the council to make improvements to a road 'fraught with danger'.

It comes after West Sussex County Council revealed earlier this year that funding required to deliver junction improvement works to Comet Corner and Oystercatcher was not received. Read more here

Member Pamela Godfrey said: "We hold annual general meetings and this subject was raised. It's not really what we do but I suggested that we discussed it. There was a universal hand up and I have had to take charge of it by setting up an online petition. I want more people to know about it."

The petition, which has so far received 272 signatures, read: "The road junction between the A259 and Yapton Road, known locally as Comet Corner, is congested and dangerous.

"Both right hand turns, west to Littlehampton and east to Chichester are fraught with danger. The daily traffic delays are endless for the residents of Middleton-on-Sea, Elmer and Yapton in addition to buses, taxis and delivery drivers

"The 50mph speed limit through this area is constantly ignored by cars and more dangerously huge lorries. With increased housing development proposed around Felpham and Climping, traffic through this road junction is only going to increase.

"We petition West Sussex County Council to improve conditions at this junction with either traffic lights or a roundabout."

Any improvements made to Comet Corner will not be the first in recent years. with the junction subject to work in 2017. In what was a £550k scheme, the bend in Worms Lane was widened and there was an extension to the deceleration lane exiting the A259 into Worms Lane, along with upgraded drainage.

At the time, the county council said the project will make motorists ‘feel safer’ and improve visibility but Pamela believes it has 'made the problem worse'.

"The changes to Comet Corner actually made it more dangerous," she said.

"Last week there was four accidents, including a multiple car accident and another within the past two months.

"It is getting more dangerous all the time. Luckily no one has been badly hurt yet but they will. If you go through that junction most days, you are witnessing near misses all the time.

"With more and more houses being built, it means more and more cars. It has been an issue for many years. Like many, I have always complained but nothing has been done. We want to be heard.

"Stagecoach buses regularly get held up, especially during rush hour and when children are being dropped to the Yapton and Felpham schools. It is horrendous. The longer you wait, the more frustrated you get and you take risks.

"The council spent a vast amount of money putting in the much needed cycle path and they had amble opportunity to fix the road."

Pamela's concerns reflect that of a number of Observer readers, after plans to build a mini-roundabout at the Summerley Lane/Felpham Way junction were announced earlier this year.

Dozens asked why the works, which were completed in April and cost £140k from developer contributions, were not made at ‘death trap’ Comet Corner or the Oyster Catcher junctions.

Click here to sign the petition

You can also share your views by commenting on our Facebook page or by emailing news@bognor.co.uk.