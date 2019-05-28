Pinks Parlour was opened at 18 Waterloo Square on Friday [May 24] by Katy and Georgia Alston — founders of sister company Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans & Tricycles. Read more here. Georgia, 26, said: "The open day went really well. Members of our team who have never worked before, or who hadn't worked for a long time, completely thrived. We had lots of happy customers come to the launch who have been everyday since. We are really trying to give something back to the community." See also: Bognor woman who runs business with her mum wins national award Family-run ice cream parlour opens in Bognor Regis 'Unique' independent shop set to open in Bognor Regis
Bognor's newest ice cream parlour opens its doors
A new ice cream parlour, which will 'bring the heart back to Bognor Regis', has officially opened for business.
