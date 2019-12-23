Bognor supermarket car park left under water after flood - In pictures

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

Heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding across the county last week, with Sussex Police warning motorists to avoid travelling. After the weekend was met by more rain, Aldingbourne Rife burst its banks, leaving the Tesco car park knee deep in water. The supermarket has remained open but the car park is inaccessible. Shoppers were unable to get into the site in Bognor on Sunday, although the store remained open. The A29 has also been closed at Shripney due to flooding, whilst the fields along the Bognor bypass have also been covered in water. Flood warnings and alerts remained in force this morning (Monday) and, according to the GOV.UK flood information service, ‘immediate action’ is required at Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife, whilst residents have been urged to ‘be prepared’ for flooding in Aldingbourne and Barnham. The warning read: “River levels remain high on the Aldingbourne Rife. River levels are likely to remain steady through Monday and Tuesday. Flooding impacts will likely remain all week. Locations affected will include fields, gardens and rural roads through Shripney and Bersted, as well as Riverside Caravan Park, Rowan Park Caravan Site and the Tesco’s Car Park. Monday should stay largely dry. Light rain Tuesday morning will be followed by the chance of heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. River levels should remain steady, or at worse, rise by a small amount. Further rain is forecast for Boxing day, which may see the river rise, but again not expected to be significantly higher than the current levels but a few centimetres. Some roads may be affected by flood water, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We are running our pumps at Felpham and keeping grilles clear to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

Bognor Tesco flooding Tesco's car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

Bognor Tesco flooding The car park was flooded at Bognor Regis' Tesco store on Sunday. Photo: Paul Wells Photography

Bognor Tesco flooding The car park was flooded at Bognor Regis' Tesco store on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Billy Procter

Riverside Caravan Park flooding Flooding at Riverside Caravan Park. Photo: Georgia Louise

