Bognor taxi firm looks ahead as it celebrates 40 years in the community

"During Covid we would do shopping trips for our customers. We’d go into shops and look through all the empty shelves for them. Customer service is everything to us. It’s not about the money, it’s about the service.”

Those were the words of Spencer Hawkins, an Ace Taxis driver who has been with the Bognor Regis company for 22 years.

A family owned business based in Lennox Street, the cab company celebrated its 40th anniversary in December and now it’s looking ahead to pastures new.

Ace Taxi staff Spencer Hawkins and Mandy Storey

Having now bought Central Cars in Chichester, owner Colin Nicol, who took over from his father in 2007, said he is excited to help grow the company.