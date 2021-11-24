Bognor's Christmas Light Switch-On: all you need to know
Bognor's Christmas Light Switch on is back- here's everything you need to know to make the most of it.
When is it? On Saturday, November 27. The switch-on itself is set to take place at 5pm, but community activities- including carol singing, street karaoke and visits by Father Christmas- start at 2pm and end at 6pm.
Where is it? The town centre, on High Street. Just in front of The Arcade.
What is it? The official switching-on of the town's festive lights, complete with a variety of extra family-friendly activities.
Who's behind it? The Bognor Regis Carnival Committee, which stepped up to deliver the switch-on using town council funding after the original event was canned due to 'staff-related issues' last month.