Bognor’s first ever Twinning Boules Tournament is a hit

Bill Page, Flo Page and Mike Jowett came out on top in this year’s tournament, which started all the way back in May, when Boules enthusiast Heather Perrott came up with a way for two teams of three to meet up and play at the Boules Piste in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, without breaking the rule of 6, which was in effect at the time.

Since then, teams from all over town have been playing against each other and accruing points, vying for a spot in the final.

The idea for the Hotham Park Piste was first presented to the Hotham Park Heritage Trust in 2014 by the Bognor Regis Twinning Association and, after Arun District Council committed to its construction, was completed in 2018. It has since been fenced, landscaped and furnished with a variety of picnic tables. A variety of clubs make use of the space -including U3A players and Twinning groups- but it is also open to the public, with boules available at the nearby kiosk.

The tournament was a hit

Boules is a historic game, with a rich legacy across Europe. Versions of the sport were played by the Ancient Greeks and Romans, but it’s most famous for having been played in town squares throughout Framce. The winner, is the player or team which lands their balls closest to the smaller ball, known as the jack or cochonnet. “It’s simple and easy to learn but, like all games, takes a while to get really skilful. Unless you are a natural!” Said Bognor Regis Twinning Association spokesperson Maralyn Green.