Bracklesham Bay post office set to re-open with extended hours at new location

A post office which will be 'very convenient to visit' is set to open in Bracklesham next month.

The Post Office has confirmed an agreement to re-open at a new location at Central Stores, The Nest, Bracklesham Lane on Wednesday, October 16 at 1pm.

A spokesman said: "Woodlands Post Office closed temporarily in December 2017 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises, which we do not own, for Post Office use.

"The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 6am – 10pm. This will be is significantly longer hours than before. The branch will be open 112 hours per week, making it very convenient to visit."

Post Office services will be offered from a 'low-screened, open-plan, serving point alongside the retail counter', according to the spokesman.

Dean Morris, multiples account executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to restore a Post Office to this area and we hope that customers will continue to use the service.

"The longer opening hours than before will make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services

are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

"There is dedicated parking outside the store. Currently there is a step at the entrance to the new premises, however planning permission has been submitted for a ramp and handrail to be installed."

