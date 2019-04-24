Brian May unveils blue plaque for friend Sir Patrick Moore

A blue plaque for the late astronomer, composer, and television personality Sir Patrick Moore was officially unveiled today by Queen guitarist, Brian May.

The Observer had a reporter and photographer at the unveiling and will be publishing the full interview tomorrow.

Brian May said: "Patrick was a wonderful friend to many of us and of course he was an inspiration to millions. It's fair to say that a number of astronomers in this country all owe their passion to, like me, begging their parents to stay up and watch Patrick."