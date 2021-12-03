Brick Wonders at The Novium Museum: Chicehster students get special glimpse into exciting new Lego exhibition

The Great Barrier Reef

‘Brick Wonders’ showcases the seven wonders of the ancient world and modern marvels recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks.

Visitors will be taken on a global journey where they will see sights such as an Egyptian pyramid, the Grand Canyon, Old London Bridge, the International Space Station and everyday marvels such as broadcasting and the Internet.

Manager of the Novium, Stephanie Thorndyke, said: "So I think while the exhibition has children at it's heart and play at its heart it's very much intended to be an experience that adults can really enjoy as well and that children and adults together can explore.

"Through the interpretation of the detail and the models they will be able to learn together about these key wonders through time.

Stephanie went on to described the children's reaction to the exhibition as 'absolutely wonderful'.

"They are all just so excited, they pore over the models. they love exploring the details and they keep finding these beautiful hidden things.

"And then of course they enjoy joining in and love the interactive brick areas and getting building themselves."

An Egyptian Pyramid

Students from Jessie Younghusband Primary School were given the privilege of an early look at the exhibition followed by an exclusive workshop led by the stars of Bognor’s pantomime (Jack and the Beanstalk)

Nine-year-old Poppy Baverstock won the opportunity for her class thanks to a poem she wrote about the Taj Mahal.

She said: "We are having a really good time. We have been making a rainbow world."

Poppy said her favourite Lego wonder was the Temple of Artemis.

Chichester's own wonder - The Market Cross

The structures also contain hidden details including a secret tomb in a model of an Egyptian pyramid.

Brick Wonders opens on Saturday, December 4 and will run until June 5 2022.

Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five. Relaxed SEN sessions are available, see The Novium Museum’s website for details.

Entrance to the rest of the museum remains free, with donations gratefully accepted.