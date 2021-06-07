Bright future for Bognor’s first soft play cafe

The Little Piggies Cafe was first announced by owner Jessica Smith earlier this year. The 33-year-old said she wanted to create a reliably fun, safe space for parents to bring their children.

Several months later, she believes she’s done exactly that.

The cafe, which serves hot drinks like tea and coffee, alongside cakes, sandwiches and smoothies, also features a sizeable soft play area, sensory toys for the little ones and studio space for a host of parent-friendly classes.

Litttle Piggies Cafe opening

“It’s taken roughly two and a half months, it’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but it’s been such a family affair. I’ve had my dad in here, my brother, my brother-in-law, my sister and there’s also been so much help from all of the local companies. Everyone has actually bent over backwards to really try and accommodate me.” Ms Smith said.

In order to keep the soft play area as clean and Covid-safe as possible, guests have to book a slot in advance and Ms Smith has limited the number of children who can use the area to 18 at a time.

Tickets for toddlers under 1 are £2.50 and tickets for children aged 1-6 cost £4.50. Guests can choose from three hour and a half slots throughout the day, giving children enough time to enjoy the soft play staff enough time to clean it.

Alongside the soft-play area, the cafe is also home to an increasing variety of classes. Between Zumba classes, parent-child dance classes, sign-language classes for children, Ms Smith hopes there will be something for everyone.

The soft play area at the Little Piggies Cafe

“We’ll be running some hypnobirthing sessions upstairs, too, so it’s not just for people who are already parents,” Ms Smith said.

“And in the other section of the building we’re hosting a tutoring company called Just Learn, who are offering online and face-face tutoring. So we’ll be running after school homework clubs and things like that.”

Ms Smith, is a mother of two and, for her, the focus has and always will be family: with pictures drawn by her very own ‘little piggies’ adorning the walls, the cafe is visibly inspired by her own life at home: “We’re an independent, family-run business so all my family are involved and they’ve been dragged down here so many times to help. So it’s nice for them to finally be able to come in when we’re open and enjoy it,” she said.

To find out more about the Little Piggies Cafe and book a slot in the soft play area, click here.

The seating space at the Little Piggies Cafe

Read more