‘Brilliant turnout’ for Northchapel Primary School’s 5k race

There was a ‘brilliant turnout’ as a Northchapel school held its sixth 5k race on Saturday in what was hailed a ‘friendly village event’.

The parent teacher association at Northchapel Primary School was spurred on to organise its first Autumn run following a ‘very successful’ spring run earlier this year.

Despite the recent bad weather and ‘wet and muddy’ conditions, 65 runners took part in the race. For those who were not keen to tackle the muddy run, an obstacle course was set up on the green for the first time.

Ruth Blanco, race director, said: “I was trying to think of a new fundraiser for our village school and I love running in our gorgeous countryside, so I thought I’d put the two together and organise a 5k race. We held our first one in 2015 and last week saw our sixth race.

“We want to involve everyone and it’s great to see speedy runners up front and then so many local kids – including those as young as five completing the course – running with their parents.

“Everyone gets cheered home and it’s such a friendly village event.”

The event raised more than £575, which the association said would go towards much-needed school and swimming pool funds.

The winners for the race were as follows: first male - Michael Rix; first female - Naomi Webb; first local male - Steve Kavanagh; first local female - Florence Southerden; first U18 male - Samuel Corrigan; first U18 female - Isabel Morgan; first U11 male - Joel Henry; first U11 female - Frannie Corbett; first U9 male - Ted Carter; and first U9 female - Roxy Morgan.

All are welcome to attend an open day at the school on Friday, November 22.

