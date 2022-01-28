Bunn Leisure’s name change ceremony: In Pictures

Seal Bay Resort, formerly Bunn Leisure in Selsey, officially announced its name change yesterday at a ceremony at its White Horse theatre.
Here are pictures of the ceremony that took place at the announcement.
1.
Seal Bay Resort, formerly Bunn Leisure in Selsey, officially announced its name change yesterday at a ceremony at its White Horse theatre. Pic Julian Portch Photography
2.
3.
4.
