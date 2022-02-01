Burst water pipe in Midhust leads to shortage of water

A burst water piper had affected many Midhurst homes on Monday (January 31)

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:02 pm
A burst water piper had affected many Midhurst homes on Monday (January 31) Pic: Google Maps SUS-220102-155623001

The burst pipe was first reported by Midhurst Town Council on Monday afternoon.

On their Facebook page Midhurst Town Council wrote: “Due to a burst water pipe a number of houses in Midhurst, especially around the Fire Station area, are experiencing issues with water pressure or have no water at all.

“Southern Water are aware of the issue and attempting to restore water as quickly as possible.”

Have you read?: ‘March for Manhood’ takes place to protest Chichester urbanisation

100 mile South Downs trek open for entries

Midhurst Town CouncilFacebookChichesterSouth DownsSouthern Water