Butlin’s is looking for 200 job seekers across a variety of roles

Opportunities are available in every sector of the family favourite retreat, including catering, security, gardening and cleaning.

“Nationally, a lot of people have moved out of the industry, so a lot of our team never came back,” said resort director Jeremy Pardey.

Forty per cent of the resort’s current team are new hires, which means that, although the recruitment drive is going well, there are still 200 vacancies in areas across the resort, and Mr Pardey is keen to fill them with local workers.

Butlins have put out a call for new jobs across a variety of areas. Included in photo: Jeremy Pardey with staff.

“The link between the Butlin’s team, most of which come from Bognor Regis, the guests that come here and the guests that go to town, is a triangle. Part of the experience of coming to Butlin’s, is also coming to Bognor,” he said.

“We want to work with local people, we’re really keen to make the team local.”

With the opportunity to work comes the opportunity to train, Mr Pardey added, explaining that new hires on many of the roles across the resort will have a chance to train for valuable vocational qualifications. Qualifications which could cost several hundred pounds to earn independently.

“(A lifeguard qualification) could cost up to £400 but we fully qualify that individual for that role.

“The new pool here is constantly looking for both full-time and part-time lifeguards. It’s a great opportunity to come and work for us, but also get yourself qualified,” Mr Pardey said.

Flexibility is another company priority, with Mr Pardey emphasising the variety of full and part-time roles available at Butlin’s, as well as the company’s eagerness to adjust to workers’ needs. “If they come to us and say ‘this is the time I can work we will fit them a job around their availability,” he said