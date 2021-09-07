Campaigners opposing Gatwick expansion to stage protest demo

Members of the Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign are opposing the airport’s proposals to bring its emergency runway into regular use.

They say they, along with local residents and councillors will hold ‘a peaceful demonstration’ tomorrow (Wednesday September 8) to highlight their opposition.

They maintain that, if the go-ahead is given, Gatwick would grow from 45 million passengers and 280,000 flights annually in 2018, to over 75 million passengers and 390,000 flights by 2038.

The Northern and Main Runways at Gatwick

Charlwood Parish Council chairman Penny Shoubridge said: “Gatwick really is big enough. Residents already have to endure night flights, intense noise, excess traffic and pollution.

“More flights will take the wellbeing and health of our community to unacceptable and intolerable levels and have a serious impact on our quality of life.”

Charles Lloyd from Penshurst in Kent said: “More flights will mean more noise and sleep deprivation for people living under flightpaths. Noise has a huge effect on our health and quality of life.”

And Surrey County Councillor Jonathan Essex said: “The overwhelming scientific consensus is that we urgently need to bring down greenhouse gas emissions if we are to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

“With these impacts so clear, it makes no sense to allow Gatwick Airport to expand, adding another 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.”