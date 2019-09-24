Carer to tackle Everest base camp in memory of her grandmother

A Bognor born and bred support worker will trek to Everest base camp to raise money for Alzheimer's Society,

Siobhan Haney, 30, said: "The main reason is to raise money for Alzheimer's and dementia research which my Nan suffered from for years — she's my inspiration."

After weeks of planning and fundraising, Siobhan's grandmother, Wendy Manley, died on Friday (September 20) at the age of 87. Siobhan will now go on to complete the challenge in memory of her grandmother.

Wendy was described by her granddaughter as 'the kindest person you would ever meet' and said: "She didn't have a bad bone in her body."

"I'm so stubborn that I wont let myself not do it," she added, "my motivation has grown but it is such a huge challenge.

"It's also kind of a bucket list thing and to achieve that while raising money is like my dream — to walk through the biggest mountain range in the world.

Siobhan will set off from London on April 18 2020. She will fly to Kathmandu then to Lukla airport, which she describes as one of the 'most dangerous airports in the world'.

"That will be the scariest part for me," she said.

Once there, at an altitude of 9,283ft, Siobhan will trek up to a maximum altitude of 18,100ft then down to Everest's base camp at 17,600ft.

The trek will span 14 days and will see her walking and climbing through the the Himalayas.

"I love the outdoors and I'm really excited because I think it is one of the most beautiful places in the world — but it is going to be challenging."

Aside from her own fundraising, her father Mike has been working away in the background sourcing crucial funds from a number of businesses in the community including Mobility and Comfort, Dream Fitness, GSD Basketball, J W Sports PS&B, Reynolds, Woods Travel, The Appliance Centre and Sovereign Flooring.

Siobhan said: "It's amazing. I didn't really know where to start with fundraising. I have got events planned because it is such a hug amount of money and my dad has been amazing."

Mike said: "To see that the support from local businesses shows there are lovely people in the world.

"We are all so proud of her and what she is doing."

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/everestbasecamptrek-siobhanhaney

