Carers Week 2021: Walberton and Westergate care homes thank staff with gifts

The theme this year was to ‘Make Caring Visible and Valued’ – to shine a light on those who work tirelessly behind the scene to care for vulnerable people in our communities.

At Westergate House Care Home goodie bags were handed out to staff by general manager Paul Middleton-Russell and deputy manager Maddie Murtagh and a special message of thanks was read out from Barchester Healthcare’s chief executive Pete Calveley.

Mr Middleton-Russell said: “We are incredibly proud of our staff and thank them for their tireless efforts throughout a difficult time.

Westergate House staff mark Carers Week

“It is fabulous now to be at a point where we can look forward, and enjoy welcoming the community back into our home and plan events for all to enjoy.”

Residents at Walberton Place Care Home wrote thank you notes to care staff thanking them for taking the time to stop for a chat and for always coming into work with a smile on their face, and also handed out gifts of sweets and chocolates.

Walberton Place home manager Luis Maia said: “Carers Week has been a wonderful opportunity to thank our staff and show them that we appreciate everything they do.

“This last year has been difficult for everyone. Our staff have had so much to cope with, so it’s important to take the opportunity to show our appreciation and let people know how much they are valued.”

Walberton Place celebrates Carers Week

