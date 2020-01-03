Carol singers outside Wizard of Oz performances at Chichester Festival Theatre raise more than £3,000 for charity

A group of carol singers raised more than £3,000 for homelessness charity Stonepillow in the run up to Christmas by singing loud for all to hear outside Chichester Festival Theatre.

The group of friends, combined largely from churches in the city, has been carolling for more than 30 years and raised £3,600 this year.

The carol singers raised thousands of pound fro Stonepillow with their singing outside performances of the Wizard of Oz at Chichester Festival Theatre

Christopher Merrien, who coordinates the group, said: “With the rise in homelessness in recent years, the need to provide shelter for those on the streets has become more apparent.

“In response to this, a group of us gathered outside the theatre to collect money as people left the Wizard of Oz performances.”

Stonepillow supports homeless and vulnerable people in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and has 97 people in its accommodation on any given evening.

Laura Bulbeck, Stonepillow PR and events manager, said: “We are so grateful to the group for giving up their time to raise funds at 13 performances and to Janet Bakose, Chichester Festival Theatre manager, for allowing them to do so.

“We would also like to thank members of the public for their generosity which contributed towards this brilliant total.”

