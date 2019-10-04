Cat found on Yapton industrial estate one year to the day after going missing from Selsey

A cat, which went missing from its home in Selsey in September 2018, has been found 18 miles away on an industrial estate in Yapton exactly one year later.

Mum-of-two Karen Ifould, 47, said her cat Jasper 'vanished' at about midday on Saturday, September 30 — her eldest daughter's birthday.

Cat Jasper was found in Yapton a year after going missing from Selsey, seen here with his owner Karen Ifould. Photo: Steve Robards SR03101902

In what Karen has called a 'real twist of fate', the ginger cat was found wandering around an industrial estate in Yapton on exactly the same date this year.

She said: "Jasper is one of those naughty cats that just jumps into vehicles. He used to get in our car without us knowing. I think he must have jumped in a removal van.

"I had searched for him for days and months and kept sharing his picture but nothing.

"Fast forward to Saturday, exactly one year to the day, I was tagged in a post about a missing ginger cat looking like Jasper and I received a message from a lady who had shared his picture. I instantly knew it was Jasper.

Jasper was found in Yapton a year to the day after going missing from Selsey. Photo: Steve Robards SR03101902

"We waited until the morning and they [Sophie and Katie Albuery] messaged me confirming he was still there and responded to his name. I jumped in the car and went to Bairds Farm. I called his name and he instantly started purring. I had found my boy. We were able to confirm it was him as he was chipped."

After taking the 'very dirty' and 'fatter' Jasper to the vets, Karen was given the all-clear to take him home.

She added: "He has always had a skin condition but he's got a clean bill of health.

"I am eternally grateful to those involved in getting our boy home."

Karen, who works at Asda in Selsey, said the story 'has taken so many people's hearts'.

"People recognise me at work and bring it up. It is quite bizarre," she said.

"It 100 per cent shows the power of social media.

"I can't thank Sophie and Katie enough."