Celebrations as Princess Anne visits Emsworth Sailing Club for their centenary

Emsworth Sailing Club welcomed Princess Anne, herself a keen sailor and patron of the Royal Yachting Association, as part of the club’s centenary.

The club received the royal seal of approval on Thursday with the Princess commending them on having ‘so many accomplished sailors’. She took to the water to observe the Bath Road club’s local youngsters showcasing their repertoire of sailing skills. The club was established by Viscount Bury and Major Whitaker, on June 19, 1919. The visit of Princess Anne is just one of a number of events taking place to celebrate the 100th birthday of the club.

The Princess Royal pictured with well-wishers during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club.

The Princess Royal pictured unveiling a plaque during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club.

British Olympic sailing hopeful Jess Lavery performs a sail past in an Optimist dinghy in front of The Princess Royal during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club.

The Princess Royal pictured talking to Lady Pippa Blake (left) during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club.

