Chairman of Friends of Bognor Hospital made an MBE after lifetime of hard work

A former ambulance worker, Brian Knight joined the Friends of Bognor Hospital in 1977, and has stayed in the organisation ever since, becoming chairman in 2015, following a stint as vice-chairman.

In that time, he’s overseen a number of major projects designed to bolster the services offered by the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital, including a £380,000 refurbishment of the physiotherapy gymnasium.

But his community work didn’t stop there. While working with the ambulance service, he volunteered to teach first aid to schools, Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts. He serves as chairman of the Bognor and Bersted United Charities, which provides disadvantaged families with money for essential goods, and, in 1997, he helped establish The Jean Carr Trust, which helps finance holidays for vulnerable and elderly clients.

Brian Knight, chairman of the Friends of Bognor Hospital

The honour was presented to Mr Knight by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, at a ceremony held in Eades House, Chichester. For Judy, Brian’s wife of 53 years, the honour is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work.

“It was very emotional, and we’re all very proud of him,” she said.