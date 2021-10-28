Chance to meet Bognor Regis authors as guide to novels set in town published

Residents and readers of Bognor Regis are in for a treat this November, when the ‘Guide to Novels Set in Bognor Regis’ is launched by the town’s heritage and arts partnership.

An event celebrating the publication is set to take place on November 13, at 10.30am.

Taking place at The Track in Bognor Regis Railway Station, it will feature appearances by six of the authors profiled in the guide: Beryl Kingston, Sharon Martin, Helen Christmas, Graham Minett, Juliet West and Mike Jupp, all of whom will be signing copies of their books, which will be on sale at Heygates Bookshop, also in the Railway Station.

Bognor Regis railway station before ?1.5m refurbishment starts. Pic Steve Robards SR1600480 SUS-160501-160013001

A spokesperson for the Bognor Regis Heritage and Arts partnership said: “It’s a great opportunity for that special Christmas gift and it’s fantastic that so many of the authors have agreed to support the event and the Guide.”

The partnership has also been working with students at Nyewood Infants School, who have designed artwork for the cover of a forthcoming short story competition.

The artwork will be on display throughout the event and the winning entry is set to be announced by the mayor at 12.30pm.