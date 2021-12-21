Chance to meet Santa Claus at Grandads Front Room

Kids big and small, naughty and nice have been given a chance to meet Father Christmas at Grandads Front Room in High Street, Bognor Regis, this festive season.

St Nick has shacked up in the Grandads Front Room shop window, where he has been chatting to children, handing out gifts to all his friends and foiling the grinch in all his evil schemes.

Having hosted a similar event last year, volunteer staff at the community interest company say Father Christmas’ arrival has been a smash hit with the little ones.

Santa Claus and friends at Grandads Front Room

“It’s been really good to see everyone come down,” said Grandads Front Room owner Danny Dawes, who added that he was happy to organise the event after a difficult year.

“We just wanted to make sure we could keep going, keep doing what we do and, for the first time in seven years, that was in doubt.”

For the time being, though, a national lottery grant and donations from community centres like The Unicorn Pub, as well as to its own fundraiser has secured the shop’ future.

“Yesterday, we popped next door (The William Hardwicke) to drum up some attention. We didn’t realise there was a children’s party going on,” one volunteer added.

“We were mobbed by about 100 kids, they loved it!”

Santa’s guests whether they are naughty or nice, are all treated to a free gift, which could be anything from a box of chocolates to a new toy. He is due to stay in Grandads Front Room until 4o’clock on December 24, at which point he’ll have to leave to deliver gifts to children all over the world.