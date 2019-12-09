Bognor Men’s Sheds committee member Mel Twinley has worked alongside Pagham Co-op Funeralcare to ‘bring together special memory boxes’ for local residents containing ‘fun vintage everyday items and memorabilia’. Participating groups were invited to hand over their completed boxes to Pagham Co-op Funeralcare on Wednesday, November 27. Mel said the boxes will go on visits to residential care homes to help elderly residents remember their past. The groups involved so far are; Get Bognor social, Sage House and Aldingbourne Trust. Mel said: “We are inviting the community to get involved and donate any small item of memorabilia from the 1940’s to 1980’s to fill the boxes. We also want to invite community groups, charities and care homes to contact Ruth [Frampton] to book a free interactive session. This will be a free service offered by Co-op Funeralcare Community team. Collection points for donations are Pagham Funeralcare on the Parade and Bognor Regis Men’s Shed in Durban Road. I also see these special boxes as a wonderful alternative Christmas present idea, where people can create their own personal memory box for an elderly loved one this winter. Wooden can be made to order from Bognor Regis Men’s Shed, contact the Shedders at bognorshed@gmail.com.”
Charities take part in Bognor memory box project to benefit the elderly
A number of charities have taken part in a memory box community project, launched to benefit elderly residents in Bognor Regis but it is not too late to get involved.
