Charity rehomes 1,300 hens saved from slaughter in West Sussex

The hens were all ex-layers rehomed by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) at adoption days held during the year.

Every year the BHWT saves 60,000 hens from slaughter. The hens are all around 18 months old, the age where they become commercially unviable from an egg-laying perspective and are sent for slaughter.

However, if rehomed, they will continue to lay eggs and become affectionate, friendly pets that can live for many years to come.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the charity said, “Adopted hens can become their keeper’s new best friend. They will return any love shown to them in spades and enjoy nothing more than following their new owners around and snuggling up for cuddles.

“We all know that the past two years have been tough for charities like us, so I’d like to say an extra special thank you to everyone who has opened their home and their heart to one of our beautiful girls this year.

“When you adopt a hen, you’re not just giving them a new home you’re literally saving their life.”

The BHWT holds regular rehoming days in West Sussex and throughout the UK.

