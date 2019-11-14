Chef to start karate classes in Midhurst

A head chef in Midhurst is going to be doing some chopping of a different kind when he launches a new karate business.

Martin Hadden, group executive head chef of Historic Sussex Hotels, which includes the Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst, is starting up a new traditional Japanese karate class in the The Old Library, Knockhundred Row.

Martin said Renshinkan Karate is a very ancient martial art which will help students achieve confidence, self-awareness, fitness and is a valuable life skill. Photo: Webster Images

Martin, who has 15 years worth of experience in karate and has been teaching for five of those, said he is ‘passing on knowledge to the next generation’.

He said: “It’s about empowering people to strive to do their best. It’s not just about learning how to kill someone with one punch — it also gives you transferable skills.”

He added: “It is open to everyone aged seven and above, whatever your fitness level.”

Martin was awarded his Shodan in 2015 and Nidan in 2019. He has completed in the World Championships twice, in Taiwan 2015 and Japan 2019. Photo: Webster Images

Martin, known as Sensei Midhurst Dojo, was awarded his Shodan in 2015 and Nidan in 2019. He has completed in the World Championships twice, in Taiwan 2015 and Japan 2019.

The poster for the classes read: "Martin is a very keen kumite practitioner, having won GB title twice in the adult division.

"Martin is committed to teaching youngsters, believing firmly in the value of teaching self discipline and confidence in today's busy world.

"Students will be introduced to traditional karate practice focusing on the 3 K's KIHON basics, KATA forms and KUMITE free sparring."

Classes will be run every Tuesday from January 21, 2020 — Children aged 7-12 between 5.30 and 7pm and 13-year-olds to adults between 7 and 8.30pm.

Anyone interested in signing up, should email midhurstrenshinkan@outlook.com. The first two taster sessions are offered free of charge.

