Chichester and Arun Citizens Advice speaks out against Universal Credit cut

The cut will see central government scrapping a £20 universal credit increase which was introduced during the pandemic to support those hit by job losses. Chichester and Arun Citizens Advice said it is due to effect one in six working age people in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton alone.

The charity’s latest figures suggest that 40 per cent of residents set to see their benefits drop are families with children and 42 per cent are already in work.

Citizens Advice staff, who have helped 2,137 people with Universal Credit applications since March last year, said the £20 a week increase has been a ‘lifeline’ not only for those hit by job losses but for residents struggling before the pandemic.

Photo: Steve Robards

They pointed to one client who, thanks to the £20 uplift, could afford childcare, enabling her to return to work.

Another client, who is unable to work due to physical and mental health conditions, relies on contributions from her son – including his disability benefits – to make ends meet.

The charity has said that the £20 a week cut will see the family fall deeper into debt with each passing month and force them to rely on food banks and charitable support.

For staff at Chichester and Arun Citizens Advice, case studies like these are just the tip of the iceberg. They worry many will struggle to afford their essential costs as temperatures drop and heating bills rise, particularly new claimants who may not know about the looming cut.

Charlie Young, projects manager of Chichester and Arun Citizens Advice, said: “The financial impact of the pandemic has resulted in many people turning to the benefit system for the first time in their lives, whether that’s to replace or supplement their income.

“The removal of the uplift this autumn will result in people having to make the choice between eating or keeping warm; a choice no one should have to make in Great Britain in 2021.

“The affect of the cut will be felt by working people as well as job-seekers, those with children and those without, as well as disabled people and people unable to work.”

Luca Badioli, chief officer of Chichester and Arun Citizens Advice, added: “Every day, our staff and volunteers see the difference the increase to Universal Credit has made to families. It’s what has helped them keep their heads above water.

“Without that extra money, we fear we’d see more people coming to us in debt, unable to pay their bills or turning to food banks because they can’t afford the essentials.

“As we look to rebuild from Covid, the government must invest in the benefits system and keep this vital lifeline.”