Chichester and Arundel Creation Stations raise funds for Caudwell Children

A Creation Station coordinator has recently hosted a special event in celebration of national Children’s Activity Week.

On Thursday, May 16, Abby Newell from the Creation Station Chichester and Arundel held a charity event at Boston Tea Party to give parents and carers the chance to create flying themed canvases with their children’s footprints.

This unique drop-in charity event was all part of Abby’s mission to raise as much money and awareness as possible for Caudwell Children, a centre which provides practical and emotional support disabled children.

On top of the creative event, Abby based all of her classes throughout the week on the theme of ‘Watch Me Fly’ and customers were able to buy raffle tickets in class, with the chance to win a craft hamper.

Abby said:“It’s been a great week. Everyone has enjoyed the special theme and we have raised a massive £95 for the charity, which will be added to the efforts of all the other Creation Stations across the country to hopefully raise thousands of pounds for a great cause.”

For further information on the Caudwell International Children’s Centre and how you can play your part in raising funds, visit www.caudwellchildren.com.

To find out more on Creation Stations email abbynewell@thecreationstation.co.uk.