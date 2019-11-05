Chichester and Bognor water supplier named as 'one of the best in the industry'

The water supplier for Chichester and Bognor Regis has been rated as one of the best water suppliers within the sector, a spokesman said.

A report from water regulation authority Ofwat found Portsmouth Water, which supplies water to Chichester and Bognor Regis, was named alongside Anglian and Wessex Water as the best performing companies in delivering service to customers within the water sector.

It looks at a number of areas including customer satisfaction, leakage and water quality contacts for all water companies and how companies have performed in these areas.

The report then gives an overall assessment on the effectiveness and efficiencies of the company.

Chief executive Bob Taylor said: "This is a testament to our team of dedicated employees who are firmly committed to our vision of delivering both excellence and service to out customers.

"This level of consistent high quality service delivered to customers year on year, combined with the lowest bills in England and Wales, demonstrates the value for money we deliver for our customers.

"It is equally pleasing that we are standing next to companies such as Anglian and Wessex Water as standard-bearers for the industry.

"We are proud to be recognised as a high performing company in delivering service to our customers. We have a workforce that cares about the work we do and cares about the community we serve."